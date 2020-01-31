Jagan cheats pensioners by cutting pensions for 8 lakh beneficiaries: Naidu

TDP chief and former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday came down heavily on AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy for cheating pensioners by deleting the names of lakhs of beneficiaries.

Naidu reminded Jagan that he had promised to increase pensioners by relaxing the age limit to 45 years from 60 years if YSRCP comes to power.

“If the age limit is relaxed, the number of pensioners should double. But strangely, the number of pensioners in AP has come down by 8 lakh after Jagan became CM. Is this not cheating?” Naidu questioned.

Taking to the Twitter, Naidu reacted to the reports that the number of beneficiaries of various schemes had come down significantly.

Naidu said the Jagan government had deceived the farmers by promising them to provide annual amount of Rs 12,500 in addition to Rs 6,000 extended by the Centre. The government had wound up the employment dole for youth.

“As many as 12 charge-sheets have been registered against CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He has been facing charges under Section 420. But, still he is not mending his ways of cheating and looting people,” he added.