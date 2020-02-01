Tollywood should break Ala records says Allu Arjun

The grand Thank you meet of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo took place yesterday. The entire unit expressed their happinness on the super success of the film. Speaking on the ocassion, Allu Arjun thanked everyone for their contribution for the film. He said that every record of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo should be broken and he wished that all the Tollywood films should fare well breaking all the existing records in the coming days. Directed by Trivikram, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is the biggest blockbuster in the recent times in Telugu cinema.





