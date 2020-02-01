Jagan urges Centre to evacuate 35 youth from China

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday urged the Centre to evacuate 35 youth from the state trapped in the locked-down city of Wuhan in China following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister requested him to direct the Indian embassy in China to evacuate them to India at the earliest and provide all necessary assistance.

Jagan wrote that these youth were part of a group of staff of Chinese firm Panel Optodisplay Technology Private Ltd (POPTL) who went there for training in August last year.

POPTL selected 35 students from Visakhapatnam in 2019 during campus placements to work at its upcoming LCD TV screen-manufacturing unit near Tirupati. “Later, they along with others, were sent to Wuhan for training. The batch was to return to India in the first week of March this year,” he wrote.

Jagan also mentioned in the letter that the parents of the affected employees are worried and want their wards back home at the earliest.