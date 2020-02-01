AP Circar ignores HC order once more: Capital shifting

It has become a regular practice for the YCP Government to violate the courts’ orders despite the courts giving serious warnings again and again. Now, the government ignored one more order of the AP High Court imposing ban on the shifting of government offices out of Amaravati Capital City area. In a midnight order, Jagan Circar instructed the offices of the AP Vigilance Commission and the AP State Commissionerate of Enquiries to move to Kurnool towards administrative convenience. Rumour is since these are quasi-judicial departments, they are being shifted to the proposed Judicial Capital at Kurnool.

The HC had already clearly ordered that the respective officials would have to bear the expences if they shift the government offices in violation of the court orders. These orders were given in response to the petitions filed by Amaravati farmers who gave huge lands for Capital construction. This shifting crisis is causing pain to the officials who are caught in the crossfire between adamant Jagan and the angry courts.

The government took care not to mention Judicial Capital in its orders as it would immediately attract contempt of court. Still, critics believe the HC will take a serious view of this.