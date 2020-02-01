Opinion – Time for Allu Arjun to take Industry Hit with Humility and stop Taunting

This Sankranthi witnessed one of the biggest clashes in Tollywood between Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun. Both the films fared well at the box-office and the makers of both the films claimed their films to be the biggest hit of the season which irked Tollywood audience. Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo took the upper hand on Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and is the Sankranthi winner by a margin. The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo continued to release posters and video bytes claiming that the film is the biggest hit. The recent ‘All Time Industry Hit Trailer’ that is released yesterday crossed the line and it sounded like criticizing other actors of Telugu cinema.

Mahesh Babu scored several blockbuster hits in the past. Okkadu and Pokiri happened to be the biggest hits during those times. Srimanthudu and Maharshi too registered several records. But the actor never crossed the line and spoke about the records. Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam crashed all the records but the actor never uttered a word about the records and numbers. But Allu Arjun sounded over-enthusiastic as if he achieved a rare feat that never happened in Telugu cinema. Its high time for the actor to take the industry hit with humility and stop taunting much. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is directed by Trivikram and Pooja Hegde played the female lead.