Nithiin to get engaged this Month

Actor Nithiin is all set to enter the wedlock and we have revealed that the destination wedding would take place in April. He is all set to get engaged to Shalini on February 15th in Hyderabad. The engagement would be a restricted affair between the family members and the arrangements are being made. Soon after the engagement, Nithiin would slip into the promotional activities of Bheeshma which is hitting the screens on February 21st.

Nithiin’s wedding will take place on April 16th in Dubai. Nithiin is currently shooting for Rang De which will have a release post summer. The actor is lined up with four new projects which will start rolling soon.