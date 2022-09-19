Jagan claims rapid industrial growth in AP

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the State has been rapidly growing in the industrial sector and achieved a growth rate of 11. 74 per cent besides topping the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) charts in the country apart from generating employment and encouraging self-employment. The Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said all this could not be seen by Chandrababu Naidu and his friendly media which has been spreading falsehood for political gains.

Rounding up the short discussion on Industries and Investments on Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the investments into the State have been growing, more than the previous government. He said that Andhra Pradesh has competed with 17 states to get the Bulk Drugs Park at Kakinada which would provide jobs to around 35,000 which costs Rs 1,000 crore. He regretted that TDP tried to play spoilsport by writing letters to the Centre to stall the project though we have taken all precautionary measures for effluent treatment.

Telangana and Maharashtra have been complaining to the Centre as they could not get the project while Chandrababu Naidu and his men have been trying to put spokes in it to disgrace the State through false propaganda, he said.

In the past three years, 99 industries have gone to steam in the State with an investment of Rs 46,280 cores providing jobs to 62,541 and about 40,000 more jobs would be generated through four Central Government PSUs that would soon be coming up. Discussions for setting up of 10 major industries are underway while four CPSUs like HPCL, ONGC and BEL.

The investments started coming in as we could give confidence and assure transparency which is why the captains of industry like Tatas, Birlas, Adanis and other big ticket companies started looking towards Andhra Pradesh and are coming to invest in the State, he said.

This apart we have promoted MSMEs by giving incentives as this sector alone provides 12 lakh jobs. We have also cleared the dues of the TDP government, he said.

The YSR Electronic Manufacturing Cluster, Mega Industrial Hub coming at Kopparthi and the Steel Plant at Jammalamadugu among others will provide jobs to locals and increase the standard of living and the State is getting the youth job-ready through skill development, he said.

He also gave data on the employment generation during the past three years which aggregates to 6.13 lakh jobs in three while it was just 34,108 during the previous government.