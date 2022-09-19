Magunta denies role in Delhi liquor scam

YSR Congress MP from Ongole, Magunta Srinivasula Reddy, on Monday denied media reports on his family’s links with the Delhi liquor scam. He said his family had been in the liquor business for decades and had never indulged in any irregularities.

The MP said that the family had started the liquor business with his father Raghava Reddy entering into it a few decades ago. The business was continued by his brother Magunta Subbarami Reddy, he said.

The MP added that they are known for legal business in liquor and they were present in nearly seven states in the country. Besides being the distributors and manufacturers, they also have retail outlets in some places, the MP said.

He also said that his son Raghava Reddy too had no role in the Delhi liquor scam. However, the Enforcement Directorate officials have inspected his offices and houses last week. They did not find anything and have given them clean chit, he said.

Srinivasula Reddy, a two-time MP, had entered politics through Congress. He switched over to the TDP before the 2014 elections and won Lok Sabha elections. Again he moved to the YSR Congress before the 2019 elections and won again.

The MP said that he would be quitting active politics soon and would not contest the 2024 general elections. He said his son Raghava Reddy would contest the next election.

However, he did not reveal from which party his son would contest!