Massive Promotional Campaign Ready For Godfather

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Godfather is releasing on October 5th as Dasara Special. The teaser which released already raised the expectations in the fans.

The promotional campaign met with a small hiccup with the postponement of the lyrical video of the first single, Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar. But everything is sorted and it will be released tomorrow.

The marketing team and the makers have sat down today and chalked out the plan for the movie promotions in the next ten days.

Fans will have non-stop treat with back to back releasing of the songs, trailer, and then, there are two Pre-release events. All the promotional content is also ready and locked.