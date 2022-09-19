Santosh Sobhan’s LSS Teaser: Adventure In Jolly Trip

Advertisement

Santosh Sobhan and Merlapaka Gandhi are working together for a crime comedy Like Share & Subscribe where Faria Abdullah will be seen as the leading lady. Aamuktha Creations and Niharika Entertainment together are pooling resources. Hero Nithiin released teaser of the movie.

The teaser starts off with Santosh Sobhan revealing his interest in becoming a travel blogger. He starts a YouTube channel and goes on a jolly trip to film his first travel video. What it starts as a jolly trip with Santosh stumbling upon a beautiful girl Faria, it turns out to be an adventurous ride as he’s stuck in an issue. Smartly, the humorous part is given more space in the teaser.

Merlapaka Gandhi is back to his forte. Santosh Sobhan is a perfect choice for the genre and the youngster makes good impression as an inexperienced travel blogger. Faria Abdullah is an enchanter. Santosh Sobhan and Sudarshan’s track is side-splitting.

Going by the teaser, Like Share & Subscribe is going to be a best pick for those who love wholesome entertainers. Praveen Lakkaraju provided music for the movie set for release in November.