Jagan complains to Modi against TS Govt on Krishna water row!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy dashed off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat late on Thursday complaining against Telangana government for unilaterally taking up hydel power generation at Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects by diverting Krishna water.

Jagan requested Modi to deploy CRPF forces and take control of these dams since TS government has deployed heavy police force and preventing AP officials to discharge their duties.

Jagan urged Modi to take steps to stop hydel power generation immediately. He expressed concern that Rayalaseema, Prakasam, Nellore districts in AP and Chennai will be worst affected if TS government takes up hydel power generation despite low water levels in dams.

Jagan said TS government’s moves are not good for relations between AP and TS.

Jagan requested Modi to see that TS government takes up hydel power generation only with the permission of KRMB.

He complained that TS government is taking up hydel power generation ignoring KRMB orders.