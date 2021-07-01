Allu Sirish is all dressed and waiting for the world to open up

Actor Allu Sirish posted an Instagram video flaunting his style quotient on Thursday, but he is all dressed and has nowhere to go owing to the pandemic.

“Ready, set. But nowhere to go! Waiting for the world to open up again,” wrote Telugu star Allu Arjun’s younger brother, with the clip that shows him making a dapper statement in a black T-shirt, jeans and a jacket, worn with sunglasses.

The video received over 22,000 views in less than four hours of getting uploaded.

Sirish has lately been uploading photoshoots, highlighting his inclination towards fashion. Incidentally, his brother Arjun enjoys a brand image as Stylish Star of Telugu cinema.

The actor, who made his acting debut with the 2013 film “Gouravam”, has also started a series of fitness videos on social media.

On the work front, Sirish, who was recently seen in the music video of the Hindi track “Vilayati sharaab”, will soon be seen in the Telugu film “Prema Kadanta”, directed by Rakesh Sashii and co-starring Anu Emmanuel.