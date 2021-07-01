Nani back to the sets of Shyam Singha Roy

Natural Star Nani is completely focused on the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy. The second wave of coronavirus turned a speed breaker for the shoot. Nani and his team are back to work and the last schedule of Shyam Singha Roy resumed in a special set in Hyderabad. The makers erected a lavish temple set with Rs 6.5 crores and it is spread across 5 acres. Nani will now complete the pending portions of Shyam Singha Roy in back-to-back schedules and the shoot is expected to be completed by the mid of July.

Shyam Singha Roy is carrying terrific expectations and Nani’s look received a top-class response. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty are the heroines. Shyam Singha Roy is the costliest film made in Nani’s career and the film is bankrolled by Niharika Entertainment. Mickey J Meyer is the music director and Jersey fame Sanu Varghese is cranking the camera work. An official release date of Shyam Singha Roy will be announced soon.