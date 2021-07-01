B’day greetings pour in for VP from home state Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and several other leaders from the state on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, who hails from the southern state.

“Dear Sri @MVenkaiahNaidu ji, I along with people of #AndhraPradesh extend my heartiest felicitations & warm greetings on your birthday. May Lord Jagannath & Lord Venkateswara shower their blessings for good health, long life & guide Nation with your wise leadership,” tweeted Harichandan.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu also extended birthday greetings to the Vice President.

“As the full embodiment of Telugu (culture) and as a person who always strives for the development of Telugu language and people at any capacity, I wish good health and prosperity to you,” said Naidu.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju also conveyed his greetings to Venkaiah Naidu, who turned 72 on Thursday.

“You (Venkaiah Naidu) have worked hard for the development of the country and its people for decades together,” said Veerraju.

He also prayed for the Vice President’s good health and long life in service to the nation.