Jagan completes IAS officers shuffling

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy completed the shuffling of the senior IAS and IPS officers in the state ahead of launching of the new districts. The government released the transfer orders of the bureaucrats late on Saturday.

The government posted collectors, joint collectors and SPs for all the new districts. The joint collectors who have been working in various districts holding the charges of revenue and village secretariats have been posted to the new districts.

The government also completed the creation of district level police units, while retaining the police units in the two police commissionerates of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. The other police units of Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati and Guntur urban police units have been converted into district units with the formation of districts within these towns.

The State would now have just two police commissionerates, while a fresh commissionerate of Amaravati is yet to see the light. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had planned to create a police commissionerate and municipal corporation with Amaravtai, giving the urban administrative look for the 29 villages.

However, the process did not move further as the people of the Amaravati villages have refused to attend the public hearing for conversion of the rural areas into urban agglomeration. Once this process is completed, the state would have three police commissionerates.

Meanwhile, the chief minister had also transferred some of the senior IAS officers in the government on Sunday morning.