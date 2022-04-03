Jagan posts cabinet meet on April 7

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had posted his cabinet meeting for April 7. This would be the last cabinet meeting for more than 90 per cent of the ministers, if only the chief minister decides to retain a couple of ministers.

The cabinet revamp is a herculean task for Jagan Mohan Reddy as he had to compile the ministry with all equations like caste and gender. It was not an easy task for him to have all these considerations after three years, as the discontentment pics up.

There are hopefuls more than the cabinet size and most of them feel that they are the most deserved ones. If they can’t make it this time, it would fuel the discontentment, which might end up in defections by the turn of the 2024 elections.

It is said that a good number of legislators are looking at other parties, considering that they might not get the party ticket in the next election. Some of them are unhappy with the style of Jagan Mohan Reddy, who, according to them, is acting ‘undemocratic’.

While all political parties in the world’s largest democracy are mostly dictatorial, to be a dictator is a must for the regional parties to survive. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSR Congress are no exception to this phenomenon.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to take the resignations of the ministers at this April 7 cabinet meeting. This is to make his job easy as he could submit the resignations to the Governor and get the way cleared for swearing-in of the new ministers.

Sources said that the chief minister’s office had already sent communication to all the ministers to come to the cabinet meeting with resignations duly signed. However, the CMO had not sent the communication to those whose names Jagan Mohan Reddy had cleared. Sources say that the chief minister’s office would send a formal communication only on April 10 evening as the swearing-in is likely to be held on April 11.