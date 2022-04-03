Ghani is worth every penny you spent: Varun Tej promises mega fans.

Mega prince Varun Tej’s Ghani pre-release event was a grand success. Allu Arjun graced the event along with ace producer Allu Aravind and AP’s minister Avanthi Srinivas. While speaking Tammudu which was a blockbuster hit of Pawan Kalyan inspired him so much. Megastar Chiranjeevi wished the entire cast and crew of Ghani over the call just before the event, he mentioned.

“I cannot thank you enough for the love you showered on me.” said while referring to the people of Vizag. He promised that Ghani will be worth the money. “I thank everyone who is associated with this film. I cannot thank enough producers Allu Bobby and Siddu Mudda. I really thank Bunny Garu for the inputs and gracing the event.” he added

Ghani is a boxing backdrop family action drama. Kiran Korrapti is debuting as a director and Allu Bobby and Siddu Mudda are testing their luck as producers.

Ghani is all set to hit the screens worldwide on the 8th of April. Nadhiya, Upendra, Jagapathi babu, Sunil Setty, Saiee Manjrekar, Naresh, and Naveen Chandra are playing key roles in the movie.