Jagan consoles Achyutapuram explosion victims

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Usha Prime Hospital in Anakapalli, where those injured in the Essentia Pharma accident in Achyutapuram SEZ were receiving treatment and interacted with them to understand their condition and the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

Addressing the media after the interaction, Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the current TDP-led coalition government for its negligence in responding to the accident. He pointed out that no government leaders or officials had rushed to the site immediately after the explosion, leaving the victims without necessary emergency support.

He stated that even basic services, such as ambulances, were not provided, and the injured were transported to hospitals using company buses instead of appropriate medical transport. He also called for a thorough investigation into the accident and stressed the need for existing safety protocols to be enforced to prevent future incidents.

Comparing the current government’s response to his administration’s handling of the LG Polymers accident in 2020, Jagan recalled how his government responded promptly within hours, providing compensation to the victims and support to their families. He noted that his administration had distributed Rs1 crore in compensation within 24 hours, set up safety measures, and provided financial aid to the injured.

He expressed disappointment that the government did not follow the safety reforms initiated in the previous tenure, which had implemented strict protocols and regulations in the wake of the LG Polymers incident. He emphasized that these protocols, if properly monitored, could have prevented the current tragedy. He urged the government to immediately provide compensation to all the affected families including injured and ensure safety measures are properly implemented in factories.