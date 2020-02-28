Jagan desperate for Rs 75,000 Cr reverse pumping project?

The irrigation officials finally came out with a plan for reverse pumping of Godavari river waters to Nagarjuna Sagar dam through the Prakasam barrage and the Pulichintala project. They told CM Jaganmohan Reddy that this reverse pumping project would cost a whopping Rs 75,000 Cr. At the same time, the officials expressed doubts on the possibility of successful completion of such a highly complicated project. They suggested to Jagan to drop this plan and instead opt for water diversion through Bollapalli reservoir to Rayalaseema.

The irrigation officials’ reverse suggestions did not satisfy the CM. Though he was also in doubts after experts advice, Jagan didn’t lose his hopes altogether. He advised the officials not to set aside the reverse pumping project completely but take up a deeper study to find a viable plan to execute the Rs 75,000 Cr project.

Following this, the irrigation officials are now under pressure on how to go forward when CM himself is not accepting their genuine suggestions.