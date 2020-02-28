Ram’s RED Teaser: Engaging Crime Thriller

After the super success of Ismart Shankar, Ram is getting ready with RED, an engaging crime thriller that is slated for summer release. Kishore Tirumala directed the film and the makers today unveiled the film’s teaser which looks interesting and racy. The conflict point along with the basic plot has been kept under wraps. Ram surprises the audience in dual roles as Siddarth and Aditya

While one of them surprises in a mass role, the other character has a class touch. Nivetha Pethuraj plays a cop who investigates the case. Manisharma’s background score and Ram’s performance are the highlights of the teaser. Malvika Sharma is the other leading lady in RED. The film is announced for April 9th release and is produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore.