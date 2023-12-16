Jagan diverted Rs 76,000 cr BC Sub-Plan funds, says Lokesh

Spread the love

During the TDP regime instruments worth Rs 964 cr were supplied to the Backward Classes (BCs) with 90 per cent subsidy under Aadarana scheme but Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has diverted Rs 75,760 cr funds of the BC Sub-Plan, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday.

The Yelamanchili and Arabupalem BCs met Lokesh during his Yuva Galam pada yatra and wanted a separate legislation for the safety and security of their community besides increasing reservations for them in education and employment. The BCs also wanted better opportunities for them in legislative bodies and houses to be built separately for the community besides allotment of house-sites for them.

Pointing out that the late NT Rama Rao during his tenure as the chief minister,provided 24 per cent reservations for BCs while Chandrababu Naidu, who succeeded him increased the quota to 34 per cent, Lokesh said that Jagan brought down the reservations for BCs by 10 per cent which resulted in 16,000 leaders of the community losing their posts. When the BCs raised their voice on the injustice done to them, Jagan registered 26,000 illegal cases against them, he added.

Assuring the BCs that a separate legislation will be enacted once the TDP-Jana Sena combine forms the coming government, Lokesh said all the BC communities will be encouraged in all sectors. He also promised houses and house-sites for those who do not have shelter of their own.

When the jaggery makers complained to Lokesh at Munagapaka that several curbs are imposed by this Government on the sale of their products and they are being subjected to various kinds of harassment resulting in their suffering huge losses, Lokesh said that this Government’s sole aim is harass the petty-businessmen and extort money from them.

This inefficient administration which could not catch those who are selling ganja, drugs and illicit liquor, is causing troubles to businessmen. Though ganja is being cultivated in the Visakha Agency area with the blessings of those ruling party leaders, this Government is not taking any measures to control it, he remarked.

In another three months, the TDP-Jana Sena combine is coming to power and all the problems of the aggery makers and sugarcane growers will be solved immediately, Lokesh said. All the restrictions that are imposed now will be lifted by the coming TDP government, he said.

Lokesh visited the camp where Anganwadis are on strike and expressed solidarity with them. “We are coming back to power in another three months and all the genuine demands of the Anganwadis will be conceded,” Lokesh told the striking Anganwadis. Leave alone solving the problems of Anganwadis, the striking workers are being harassed and this shows the dictatorial mindset of Jagan, he remarked.

When the farmers of Gangadevipeta raised the problems that they are facing, Lokesh said that due to the inability of Jagan the farming sector is pushed into deep crisis and even the irrigation projects are being neglected. The Annamayya project, Pulichintala and the Gundlakamma project gates are washed away only due to negligence, he said, adding that immediately after the TDP-Jana Sena is into power in the coming polls, the issues will be taken up on a war-footing basis.

When the poor condition of roads in their area was raised during an interaction with Yadava community representatives of 82nd ward of the Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Lokesh said the issue will be resolved once the TDP-Jana Sena combine is into power in the coming polls. Pointing out that the TDP supremo, Naidu encouraged the Yadava community in all spheres, including giving posts in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, Lokesh said that Jagan is simply cheating the community by ust saying my BCs.

Even though representation was given for Yadavas in the Legislative Council by the TDP, Lokesh said that the coming TDP-Jana Sena government too will provide proper representation to them as per their population ratio. He listed out how many leaders have become MLCs and MLAs from the community through TDP.