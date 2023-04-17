Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, miserably failed to safeguard his uncle, YS Bhasker Reddy, and his son, Avinash Reddy, from the murder case of his another uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy, observed TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Monday.

Ramaiah told media persons here that to save both Bhasker Reddy and Avonash Reddy, the Chief Minister approached lobbyists but to no avail. On Sunday these lobbyists, Vijaya Kumar, and Sasidhar Reddy, the son of a leading contractor, had a meeting with Jagan at Tadepalli Palace, Ramaiah said and demanded that the details on what they had discussed be made public.

“The two persons came to Vijayawada by a chartered flight from Mysore and left for Hyderabad after the meeting with Mr Jagan,” the TDP politburo member revealed. Jagan should make public what responsibility he has handed over to the lobbyist, Vijay Kumar, and what the Chief Minister had discussed with him for hours together, Ramaiah said.

Observing that the facts on what Avinash Reddy discussed with Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife, Bharathi Reddy, on the night Viveka was done to death should come into the open, Ramaiah felt that the CBI will soon serve notices on Jagan and his wife too in this murder case.

Stating that the law will take its own course, the TDP politburo member is of the opinion that Mr Jagan is not confident that Bhasker Reddy and Avinash Reddy will be declared innocent in this case.

Since his frequent New Delhi visits were not fruitful, Jagan ultimately knocked at the doors of lobbyists to protect his people, Ramaiah remarked. Vijaya Kumar, who is an expert in palmistry and vastu has some high connections, he said and stated that this palmist is known for lobbying with top persons in New Delhi and other States.

After the meeting with Jagan, this palmist and another person, Sasidhar, left for Hyderabad by the same chartered flight, Ramaiah said and felt that these two persons who arrived from Mysore without going back to their place left for Hyderabad means they are into the job immediately.

However, Jagan knows pretty well that he can in no way save Bhasker Reddy and Avinash Reddy, he noted.