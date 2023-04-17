Avinash gets relief from Telangana high court

The Telangana high court on Monday gave a relief to Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy, in the infamous Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder. Avinash Reddy filed an anticipatory bail petition in the court following the arrest of his father Y S Bhaskara Reddy in the case.

The court had directed the CBI not to arrest Avinash Reddy till it completes the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition. The arrest of his father in the case had almost cleared the way for his arrest too in the case. The hearing would come up in the high court on Tuesday afternoon.

The CBI accused Bhaskara Reddy and Avinash Reddy of hatching the plan to eliminate Vivekananda Reddy fearing that the latter would ruin their political prospects. The CBI alleged that Bhaskara Reddy and Avinash Reddy closeted with the prime accused Anil Yadav on the night of Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.

The CBI said that Vivekananda Reddy had opposed Avinash Reddy being given the YSR Congress ticket from Kadapa in the 2019 general election. This had antagonised Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskara Reddy who finally planned the murder and executed it with the help of others.

However, Avinash Reddy is denying his role in the murder as opposing political prospects cannot be attributed as the reason for the murder. He further said that the CBI is not investigating the case in the right direction. He wondered why the CBI is not questioning Vivekananda Reddy’s son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy.

Avinash Reddy also alleged that Rajasekhar Reddy was the first person to be informed about the murder, who in turn, failed to inform the police. He wondered why the CBI is not investigating the case from this angle. He also said that a letter was found by the side of Vivekananda Reddy’s body and wondered why the CBI is not investigating on those lines.