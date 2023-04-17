Anni Manchi Sakunamule Glimpse: Refreshing

Advertisement

After delivering back-to-back blockbusters, Swapna Cinema is all set to enthrall us with yet another wholesome family entertainer Anni Manchi Sakunamule which is directed by Nandini Reddy with Santosh Sobhan and Malvika Nair playing the lead roles. The makers made an interesting announcement with a glimpse. Meet Rishi and Arya in Italy on 20th, reads the message. The third single Merise Mabbullo will be out on April 20th.

Coming to the glimpse, the refreshing video shows the love story of Rishi and Arya from their teenage. Rishi and Arya are of contrasting opinions about life and everything. But they love each other. Both shared wonderful chemistry. Mickey J Meyer’s BGM makes the visuals look much more beautiful.

The movie AMC produced by Priyanka Dutt is scheduled for release on May 18th.