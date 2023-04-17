Rama Banam Will Be Like A High Quality Meal: TG Vishwa Prasad

TG Vishwa Prasad is the man behind People Media Factory, the most happening production house in Tollywood. People Media Factory’s next release is Rama Banam starring Gopichand. The movie is releasing on May 5th. Vishwa Prasad spoke to the media ahead of the release.

Speaking about Rama Banam, he said the movie will be like a high quality meal. “When Sriwass narrated the script, we were immediately drawn to its quality and family-oriented theme, akin to relishing a high-quality meal. After the success of Lakshyam and Loukyam, Sriwass and Gopichand will score a hat-trick with this film. We supported Rama Banam in all production values, including roping in talented actors like Jagapathi Babu and Khushboo, among others,” he said.

He further said Rama Banam is not just a family entertainer. “The movie is also packed with thrilling action sequences that are sure to delight Gopichand’s fans. I saw the film and I am extremely satisfied wiuth the content. We planned Summer release for the film as this family entertainer packed with action will appeal to all sections of the audience,” he told.