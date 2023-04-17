Hanuman Shooting Wrapped

Tollywood’s first-ever superhero movie Hanuman film shooting has been wrapped today. The filmmakers and hero Teja Sajja have dropped an update along with the video through social media stating that the movie has finished the shooting part. The main lead actor of the film Tej Sajja was seen in the villager avatar in the video.

Hanu-Man is a mythological drama and the teaser has created wanted buzz for the film. Hanuman targets summer release and the makers are yet to announce the release date. The film was shot in 130 working days and the film is going to have high-end VFX work. Prashanth Varma is the director of the film. Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen playing key roles.