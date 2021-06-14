Jagan finally secures Governor’s nod to nominate 4 MLCs!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan.

The CM recommended names of four candidates for MLC posts to be nominated for AP Legislative Council under Governor’s quota for his approval.

The Governor approved the names recommended by Jagan.

Jagan nominated YSRCP leaders Lella Appi Reddy (Guntur), Thota Trimurthulu (East Godavari), Moshen Raju (West Godavari) and Ramesh Yadav (Kadapa).

Surprisingly, the file nominating these four leaders was sent to Raj Bhavan four days ago by CM for approval. But the governor put this file on hold.

With this, Jagan himself went to Raj Bhavan on Monday to pursue the issue with Governor. The Governor is learnt to have sought some clarifications on this issue and CM is learnt to have clarified them.

The Governor was satisfied with Jagan’s clarification and approved the nomination of four MLCs.