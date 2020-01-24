Jagan gets another blow in court: ED cases

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s plea for personal exemption from court appearances was rejected by the Special Court in Nampally, Hyderabad. This was in connection with the multi-crore ED cases. Already, Jagan plea for such exemption in CBI cases was denied. Despite this, Jagan is avoiding the court appearances saying that he is not able to attend because of his high public office as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. So far, Jagan attended before the court only once ever since he became the CM. Today also, he didn’t attend but his co-accused number 2 Vijayasai Reddy attended the court.

CM Jagan is Number 1 accused in the Rs 43,000 Cr CBI illegal assets cases. The Enforcement Directorate has also booked cases against the AP CM.

In today’s order, the court asked AP CM to compulsorily appear before it in next hearing on January 31. The ED advocates strongly objected to exemption to Jagan Reddy. They said that there was already inordinate delay because of too many petitions being filed by Jagan to prevent proper court trials.