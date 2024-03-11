Jagan getting scared of TDP-Jana Sena-BJP tie-up, says Lokesh

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is getting scared of the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP alliance and it is clearly visible through his feelings, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday.

Addressing his ongoing Sankharavam meeting at Rudrampet of Anantapur district, Lokesh felt that the facial expressions of Jagan Mohan Reddy clearly reflect the fact that he is afraid of the tie-up among the three parties. Fondly recalling the support extended by the people of Anantapur which elevated the TDP founder, the late N T Rama Rao, to the post of chief minister of the State, Lokesh said that he is fortunate enough to address the people from this land that he treats very holy.

Well aware of the fact that people will not attend the Siddham meeting of the YSRCP held on Sunday, the organisers managed some pics with green-mat and through drone, but Jagan seems to be afraid of even the drone, he remarked. The time of the YSRCP is over and Jagan started counting his days, Lokesh stated.

Terming Jagan as a white-collar criminal, Lokesh said that the case study on the criminal records of Jagan is available even at Stanford University. Discussions and debates are on in foreign countries as to how such persons are getting elected, he added.

Observing that Jagan has miserably failed to fulfill any of the promises that he has made to the people, Lokesh asked as to why the Group-2 notification was released just a few days before the elections. Those who have taken coaching for various competitive examinations spending lakhs of rupees are feeling totally insecure, Lokesh felt.

Asking the youth not to get disappointed as the coming TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP government will fill up all the vacant posts besides providing employment opportunities to them through other ways. Stating that he has undertaken pada yatra for 3132 km in State, he said he has come to know the problems being faced by various sections during his pada yatra.

Following this, TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, together announced the Super-Six, he said and promised to implement whatever mentioned in the Super-Six will be implemented in toto. DSC will be released every year to fill up all the pending posts besides providing free bus travel for women, he added.

Recalling that the TDP-BJP had formed the government in 2014, Lokesh said that the Muslims felt fully secure during that time and never there were any kind of attacks on Muslims. In fact, the then government has introduced various welfare schemes for the minorities, he added. However, after Jagan became the Chief Minister there were attacks on the Muslim community in various parts of the State and this indicates that the minorities are feeling insecure in the YSRCP rule, he stated.

Three leaders from the Muslim community represented the TDP in Parliament, Lokesh said and made an appeal to the community not to trust the YSRCP leaders. Stating that Anantapur is always a favourite district for the TDP as his uncles, late Hari Krishna and Bala Krishna, got elected from here, Lokesh said both the leaders had worked hard to develop this district.

Cautioning the activists of both the TDP and the Jana Sena to be vigilant as the YSRCP is trying to create rift among them, Lokesh made an appeal to them to take the Super-Six schemes to every doorstep and stated that those who have successfully taken the Babu Surety Bhavishasyathuku Guarantee to the people have been rewarded.