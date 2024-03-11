APCID files chargesheet on Naidu in assigned lands case

The AP CID on Monday filed a charge sheet against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu inthe assigned lands scam in Amaravati. The co-accused is former TDP minister P Narayana from Nellore, who was the Minister for Municipal administration and urban development between 2014 and 2019.

The CID placed the chargesheet in the cases on Assigned Lands’ scam in the Capital Cityin Cr.No.14/2020 and Cr.No.15/2020 of CID P.S, A.P, Mangalagiri, U/Sec 420, 409, 506, 166, 167,217 & 109 r/w 34, 35, 36, 37 and 120(B) IPC, Sec 3(1)(g) & 3(2) (Va) of SCs & STs (POA) Amendment Act 2015, & Sec 7 of AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfer) Act 1977 & Sec13(2) r/w 13(1) (c)&(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 Assigned lands valued at Rs.4400 Crore in an extent of about 1100 acres in the Amaravati Capital City.

The other accused in the case are Anne Sudheer Babu, a former tahsildar of Thulluru Mandal, KP V Anjani Kumar @ Bobby, MD of Ramakrishna Housing Pvt Limited (whose employees played key role in procuring the assigned lands in the names of the relatives of P Narayana.

In conspiracy with Chandra Babu Naidu, the then Chief Minister, the then minister Narayana, other ministers and their benamis with an intention to grab the assigned lands in the Capital City Area from the SCs, STs and BCs, put them under the apprehension that the assigned lands will be taken away by the Govt. under the Land Pooling Scheme without giving any package and purchased the lands from them at lower prices.

Later, the Ministers who were in the Govt. pressurized the then Govt. Officials for issuing of the GOs M.S.No.41 to gain benefits of the land pooling scheme for the assigned lands in the villages such as Mandadam, Velagapudi, Rayapudi, Uddandarayunipalem, etc. Despite the clear and binding legal advice given by the then Advocate General, the accused deliberately and in a coordinated manner violated the legal mandate.

In pursuance of their plan, they engaged Kommareddy Brahmananda Reddy, KPV AnjaniKumar, Gummadi Suresh, Kolli Sivaram, family members of the Ministers etc, who acted as benamis of the then Ministers and purchased the assigned lands of poor people.

Pressure was brought upon the Sub-Registrar officers in Mangalagiri, etc. to allow registrations and GPAs on the lands in the prohibited list and this has been brought out in statements recorded under section 164 Cr.P.C before the Magistrate.

The investigation elicited clear evidence of flow of funds of about Rs 16.5 Crore, from the educational societies and companies operated by the family members of Ponguru Narayana to M/s Ramakrishna Housing Pvt Limited and other real estate middlemen, who in turn paid the farmers of assigned lands and got illegal sale agreements prepared in the names of the benamis of Sri P. Narayana. He illegally acquired nearly 162 Acres of assigned lands for himself. Other politically affiliated associates of Chandrababu Naidu and Narayana, too, acquired assigned lands of hundreds of acres in the capital city area.

Senior IAS officers deposed before the Magistrate under section 164 Cr.P.C, that Chandra Babu Naidu and Narayana, who played the dual role of heading the A.P. Capital Region Development Authority and also as the Chief Minister and the Minister in the Government of AP got the Government order (G.O.Ms.No.41) issued, overriding the opinions of the then Advocate General, High Court of A.P., Secretary (Law Department) and the objections raised by the IAS Officers.

This G.O.Ms.No.41 was intended to give legitimacy to the transactions on the assigned lands, though such transactions were illegal as per the A.P. Assigned lands (Prohibition of Transfer) Act, 1977.The revenue officials of Guntur district compared the details of land ownership or possession of the Assigned lands under categories I to VI (as defined by G.O. 41) in 2014 revenue records with details of individuals who actually submitted claims for benefits under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) to APCRDA.

The total anomalies found, that is, instances where the land was in the possession of “X” person as per 2014Revenue records, whereas another “Y” person submitted a claim for benefits under the LPS scheme to the APCRDA came to a total extent of Acres 945.82 cents(total 1336 persons).Kommareddy Brahmananda Reddy, a realtor who dealt with the agreements on the assigned lands approached the ACB court, praying to consider him as a “prosecution witness”(approver). The ACB court is examining his petition.