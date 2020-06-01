Jagan govt challenges HC, moves SC on reinstatement of Ramesh Kumar as SEC

In a significant move, the Jagan government on Monday has filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s directive to reinstate Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

The Supreme Court is likely to take up the hearing on June 3. In an embarassment to the Jagan government, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had recently ordered the reinstatement of Ramesh Kumar as SEC and sets aside the appointment of retired Justice V Kanagaraju from Tamil Nadu. Following this, the State Election Commission had issued a circular reinstating Ramesh Kumar as the election commissioner. After the circular, Ramesh Kumar had resumed office as AP SEC. “I have resumed charge. I will discharge my duties fairly and impartially as I did in the past and as mandated. Institutions are more important than individuals,” he noted.

In a twist in the tale, the SEC later had withdrawn the circular. Advocate General Sriram had termed the circular illegal. “The High Court did not directly ask Ramesh Kumar to continue as SEC. The circular had been released by Nimmagadda himself,” Sriram had said.

The standoff between the state government and Ramesh Kumar began after the latter had put off elections to the civic bodies citing the spread of corona virus. The Jagan government had moved the Supreme Court challenging Ramesh Kumar’s decision to postpone elections. In a slap on the face of Jagan’s government, the apex court had upheld the SEC’s decision to put off elections and allowed the state government to continue its welfare schemes but consult the SEC in matters relating to code violations.

However, in a brazen display of vendetta politics, the Andhra Pradesh government had passed an ordinance amending the Panchayat Raj Act to reduce the State Election Commissioner’s (SEC) tenure from five to three years. This also has been set aside by the High Court.

Earlier, former chief minister and TDP president advised the Jagan government not to undermine constitutional bodies and respect the court verdicts. “The ruling party should open its eyes at least now and stand by the oath that it had taken for upholding the Constitution. The YSRCP Government should stop its vengeful attitude and anti-people policies. There should be no activities that would undermine and cripple society,” Naidu had advised.