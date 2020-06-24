Jagan Govt chasing away best companies: TDP

TDP Official Spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram has accused the Jaganmohan Reddy Government of defaming and driving away well-known companies out of Andhra Pradesh only to benefit the organisations belonging to the kith and kin of the ruling YCP leaders. He condemned the manner in which the Government harassed BVG with fabricated charges of poor ambulance services with the ulterior motive of giving this contract to the organisation of Vijayasai Reddy’s relatives.

The TDP leader reminded YCP rule of how the World Health Organisation and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare lauded and recommended BVG best health services in over 23 foreign countries. The BVG provided its services even in Jammu and Kashmir and also the most inhospitable Ladakh territories. Just because there would be no commissions, YCP Government drove away the best company from the state.

Mr. Pattabhi said while the Chandrababu regime promoted all the best practices and best companies during its time, the Jagan Reddy Government was bent on discouraging them for obvious reasons. The Jagan Reddy rule became so infamous and bankrupt that nobody came forward to give Rs. 80 Cr loan for procurement of 439 ambulances. This was accepted by the Government itself in its note on why it has shifted from finance model to outright purchase model. Very pathetically, the Government said it could find no bidders for the finance model. No Government anywhere in the world has lost its credibility so fast and so badly as the YCP regime in just one year of its rule.

Refuting YCP allegations, Mr. Pattabhi asserted that it was in the TDP regime that two-wheeler ambulance services were introduced for the first time in the entire country to help tribal people in remote forest areas. The TDP bought new 275 ambulances in 2016 to strengthen health services in the state. In 2018, the TDP regime condemned 365 old ambulances but now the YCP Government is making false claims that fifty per cent of existing 439 ambulances were in bad condition.