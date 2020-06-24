Won’t tolerate party indiscipline: Vijayasai Reddy

The YSRCP leadership has given a terse message to MLAs and MPs who express unhappiness against the party policies and told them in categorical terms that the leadership will not tolerate any indiscipline.

Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy, widely known as A2, stated that inter-party discipline is supreme and the party will take strong action against those who violate it. Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday said show-cause notice was issued to Raghurama Krishnam Raju for transgressing party discipline.

Further, Vijayasai Reddy noted that the party will wait for the response from Raju and necessary action will be taken depending on the response. The Rajya Sabha MP pointed out that the party had given utmost respect to Raju among all the MPs. Vijayasai Reddy also reminded that Raghurama Krishnam Raju was given the post of chairman of Legislative Committee in Parliament. However, Raju has breached the party discipline which will not be tolerated, Vijayasai Reddy said.

The YSRCP leadership has been mightily displeased with Lok Sabha MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju’s recent comments. Raju has been publicly voicing his opinion on various omissions and commissions of the YSRCP government, including its policy on sand, land and liquor. The Lok Sabha MP openly expressed his displeasure over the proposed sale of TTD assets stating that such a move would hurt the sentiments of the devotees. The YSRCP MP had also raised the issue of sand scarcity in AP due to the flawed policy adopted by the Jagan government which has led to a steep spike in the price of sand thereby paralyzing the construction industry. More recently, Raghu Rama krishnam Raju used Rajanikant’s popular dialogue (Nanna pandule gumpuga vastayi simham Single ga vastundi — pigs come in herd , but a lion walks in solo) to hit out at his political critics.

Raju also dashed off a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing fear of threat to his life from his party’s leaders in his native district West Godavari district. In his letter written to the Speaker on June 18, Raju had requested that he be provided security by police protection in the wake of increased threats from YSRCP leader.

On Wednesday, the LS MP stated that he will respond to the show-cause notice in a day or two, while pointing out that he only raised certain issues through videos as he could not get personal appointment with the Chief Minister. Since he was not getting an appointment with the CM, he was left with no option but to make the “suggestions” through the media with an intention that the issues he had raised will be addressed by the party high command.

In recent times, the YSRCP leaders have come out in the open to criticise Jagan’s sand policy. Vinukonda YSRCP MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu admitted that the sand mafia was operating rampantly in Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP MLA Kileru Rosaiah bemoaned that the sand was not reaching stock points, while Kothapet YSRCP legislator Jaggi Reddy slammed the APMDC saying it had miserably failed to supply sand to everyone. Jaggi Reddy found fault with the online sale of sand. He said the moment one attempts to book sand through online, the sales seem to be over in five minutes.