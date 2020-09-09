Jagan Govt gives Rs 95 lakh for new chariot at Antarvedi

The 100 percent burning of Antarvedi Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple chariot has triggered massive protests all over. In the face of rising agitation from the Hindu organisations and Opposition, the YSRCP Government has begun damage control efforts. Immediately, the Government has sanctioned Rs. 95 lakh for building a new chariot. This will be completed by February, 2021. So that the chariot would be ready for the next temple procession as part of the annual celebrations.

East Godavari District Collector Muralidhar Reddy has formed a committee with officials of endowments, fire, police and revenue officials to take up damage control measures. The ruling YSRCP, on its part, has taken a line that some anti-social elements were bent upon conspiring against the Jaganmohan Reddy Government. They were alleging that the anti-social elements entered the temple surroundings just a day after the TDP committee visited and blamed the Government’s failures for the fire.

The police officials took strong measures and made preventive house arrests of the BJP leaders at several places in East Godavari district today. This was in view of yesterday’s tension-filled atmosphere at Antarvedi temple when Hindu devotees and BJP leaders protested during the visit of YSRCP Ministers.