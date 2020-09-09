Akhil 5 Going To Be Most Crazy Project!

Akhil Akkineni was listening to various stories in the lockdown and is signing up some interesting projects. He is not in a hurry to do back to back films, but is enthusiastic to do films which will have wide reach. Of course, commercial films have more scope to reach next level of stardom. It seems Akhil is going on a right path now.

He will team up with director Surender Reddy who is a specialist in making pucca commercial entertainments. The film has been officially announced today.

Popular writer Vakkantham Vamsi comes on board as story writer and the makers are ready to spend massive budget on the film to offer visual treat for the audience. As is known, Surender Reddy and Vakkantham Vamsi delivered few blockbusters earlier.

Besides directing, Surender Reddy will also produce the film along with Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Anil Sunkara of AK Entertainments.

Akhil 5 is going to be most crazy project in the actor’s career with many popular names on board for the film.