Jagan Govt goes to court once again on colours

The Andhra Pradesh Government filed a fresh petition before the High Court of AP for relief from the State Election Commissioners’ orders on the ration delivery vehicles. The Government’s lawyers argued that it would take nearly 3 months time to change colours and photos of the ration vehicles. This would cause disruption of the Government services to the poor people in rural areas.

Hence, the Government asked the High Court to cancel SEC Ramesh Kumar’s orders and give permission to restart the ration delivery with the vehicles having the YCP colours and the Chief Minister’s photo. Whereas, the court has already given an order a few days ago that the SEC should inspect the ration vehicles and give necessary approval for ration delivery.

Ramesh Kumar inspected the vehicles and promptly suggested change of party colours and removal of the CM photos in the election-bound areas. That would be a waste of public money since the changes would have to be made for a temporary period for the purpose of holding the elections.

The Government told the court that the SEC orders were stalling ration delivery to 4.27 lakh families. But Ramesh Kumar ordered stalling of ration delivery only in areas where the elections are being held.