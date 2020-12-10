Jagan Govt MoU with ‘tax-evading’ Allana Group

The YCP Government has decided to give away total rights on 38 lakh goats to the Allana Group as part of an MoU. Now, it is found out that cases were filed against this group for evasion of Rs. 2,000 Cr income tax in 2019. The cases were filed for under invoicing exports and inflation of expenses. This news came out prominently in the media at that time.

The Government is coming under scrutiny for passing on huge benefits to a private company. The 38 lakh goats’ total worth comes to around Rs. 4,000 Cr in open market. Moreover, all these goats were being distributed under the latest ‘Jagananna Jeevana Kranti’ by spending Rs. 1,869 Cr. Front page advertisements have been given in the media on this programme.

So, public money was being spent and then the benefits were being given to a private company for the sake of commissions.

As such, the goat rearers would no longer have any say in the sale of the goats they rear eventually. But the fact is that the goat rearers had a right to sell their livestock at the prevailing rates in the open market to whichever company or agent they would like.

The Government has brought the Amul project to Andhra Pradesh in a similar manner. Huge promises were made that a better price per litre milk would be paid by Amul to the farmers. The critics are saying that the Jagan regime was bent upon handing over public infrastructure to private companies on a golden platter as part of secret deals only.