Allu Arjun to resume Pushpa shoot in Hyderabad

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is on a break for the entire year due to coronavirus. He commenced the shoot of Pushpa last month and the schedule came to a halt after some of the team members were tested positive for coronavirus. Five days of shoot is left pending in Maredumilli forests, East Godavari district. The movie unit returned back to Hyderabad recently. There are strong speculations that the film’s shoot will not resume anytime soon.

Going with the update, the next schedule of Pushpa will commence from December 13th in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The movie unit is planning the schedule with minimal crew members. The movie unit already locked the dates of the crucial actors for this schedule. Sukumar asked the team to be extra cautious after a bad experience in the previous schedule. Allu Arjun plays a lorry driver in Pushpa and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.