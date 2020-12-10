Modi Delhi project similar to Amaravati, says Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the new Parliament complex project as an important milestone in the independent democratic history of India. Mr. Naidu congratulated the PM on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building in Delhi today. He said that the Central Government’s ‘Central Vista’ project would represent the aspirations of India as a whole considering its significance in putting in place an effective centralized administration.

The ‘Central Vista’ project would bring together the scattered departments at one place and thereby it would cut red tape in the overall governance of the country. The Centre’s ‘Central Vista’ was similar to the ‘Central Spine’ which was aimed at bringing together a centralised administrative ecosystem in Amaravati Capital. The Government Complex in Amaravati was envisioned as a keystone building uniting Raj Bhavan, Legislature, High Court, Secretariat, Heads of Departments, etc in one place.

Mr. Naidu asserted that Amaravati sought to bring together the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh to create wealth for the state and the country. “Amaravati now stands ruined, all its potential drained due to an ill-conceived plan of the incumbent state government.”

The TDP chief slammed the present Government’s thoughtless plan for the plight of AP Capital. Eventually, all such ulterior plans would not succeed since “Amaravati is God’s will and destiny will find its own course.”