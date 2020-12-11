Nani inks a deal with Netflix

Natural Star Nani is one actor who is busy with back to back projects. The young actor is planning to release three films every year and is working without breaks. As per the update, top digital platform Netflix is holding talks with Nani for a web series. The discussion is on from the past few months and Nani gave his nod recently. The project commences once Nani is done with the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundaraniki.

Nani is currently shooting for Tuck Jagadish in the direction of Shiva Nirvana. The film releases in summer next year. Nani joins the sets of Shyam Singha Roy from this month and the film is aimed for release during the second half of 2021. Nani will also complete Ante Sundaraniki and will release it for Christmas 2021. Nani will take up the web series after completing his current projects. Netflix is expected to announce further details soon.