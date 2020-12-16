Jagan Govt sensational petition against High Court Judge

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been fighting a long drawn battle against the Chief Justice and Judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. His Government targetted Chief Justice Maheswari by writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India already. Now, the Jagan regime has directed its ire at AP High Court Judge Justice Rakesh Kumar. It went to such an extent that the Government filed a petition seeking Justice Rakesh Kumar to step down from hearing the case regarding the Mission Build AP.

The YCP Government contended that it would not get justice if Justice Rakesh Kumar continued to hear the case. It was because the judge was prejudiced and he was passing comments against the Government. Justice Rakesh Kumar had gone to the extent of saying that the Constitutional machinery broke down in Andhra Pradesh. If he was allowed to hear the cases on Mission Build AP, there was a chance that he might take a partial stand.

The Government filed its affidavit in this regard and it said that the judiciary should not encroach upon the duties of the legislature or the executive. There was a Supreme Court order saying that a petitioner can ask for stepping down of a judge if he feels that the judge concerned may act partially.