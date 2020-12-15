Chief Justice of AP being transferred to Sikkim?

Only two days back, CPI National Secretary K. Narayana had alleged that the Jaganmohan Reddy regime was lobbying hard in Delhi for changing the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh. Now, it is becoming almost true. Indications were coming that AP Chief Justice JK Maheswari is being transferred to Sikkim.

Justice Aroop Kumar Goswami, who is currently the Chief Justice of Sikkim, may be appointed as the AP Chief Justice. The Supreme Court Collegium comprising five judges is stated to have taken a decision to this effect. These transfers are being affected all over the country.

Even Telangana Chief Justice RS Chouhan is also being transferred. Over five to six Chief Justices of different states were being moved as part of this.

It may be recalled that CM Jaganmohan Reddy was thoroughly upset with the manner in which most of his Government’s decisions were being stayed or dismissed by the AP High Court. Chief Justice Maheswari has passed critical comments on the functioning of the YCP Government several times. CM Jagan even complained to the Supreme Court Chief Justice against the AP High Court.