Netflix bags Uppena rights for a record price

The makers are of Uppena are quite confident on the product and they are not in a hurry about the release of the film. The film’s producers Mythri Movie Makers sold off the digital rights of all their previous films for Amazon Prime. This time, the deal is closed with the other digital giant Netflix. Amazon’s quote for the digital rights was quite low and the makers of Uppena decided to wait for the film’s release.

Going with the update, Netflix acquired the digital rights of all the languages of Uppena for a record price. The film is high on expectations and the songs received exceptional response. Buchi Babu Sana is the director and Uppena is a rustic love story that marks the debut of actors Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music.