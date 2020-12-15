Local polls not possible: Jagan Govt again tells High Court

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government in Andhra Pradesh has once again informed the High Court of AP that local body elections could not be held in February. The decision of State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar could not be implemented because of a more programme to be carried out in the same month.

The YCP regime told the court that the Coronavirus vaccination programme would be taken up on a massive scale all over the State in January and February months. The Government filed its additional affidavit in the court, giving all these details. For this vaccination drive, all the police and other departments would be required. Immediately four weeks after the first dose, the second dose would have to be administered.

The Government’s advocate told the court that the vaccination drive was the only reason why it could not take up the local polls in February. For this, the SEC advocate requested the court to give some time to file its counter. The next hearing was posted for the coming Friday.

Apparently, the Jagan regime was giving one twist or another to the issue just to postpone local polls till SEC Ramesh Kumar retires in March.