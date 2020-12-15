Tenant farmers committing suicides on daily basis: TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary and Opposition leader Nara Lokesh on Tuesday alleged that three tenant farmers committed suicide in three days, demanding the state government to come to their rescue.

“Tenant farmers are committing suicides on a daily basis and there is no reaction from this government. Three farmers died in three days,” alleged Lokesh adding that instead of giving assurance to the farmers the ministers are insulting them.

Lokesh said Oleti Adishesu, a tenant farmer from Modhumudi village in Avanigadda mandal of Krishna district committed suicide as he could not cope with the debts.

“Government must help the families of farmers who committed suicide. Farmers who suffered losses in the Kharif season should immediately be paid compensation,” demanded the TDP leader and son of Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh questioned if Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had the eligibility to rule when he was allegedly claiming the lives of farmers.

He demanded answers from cabinet ministers and claimed that 468 farmers committed suicide in the past 18 months, indicating from the time YSRCP party came to power.

Lokesh said the suicides of farmers Haribabu from Guntur district and Ramesh from Prakasam within 48 hours had really saddened him.

Earlier, the TDP national general secretary shot off a letter to Reddy, threatening that if farmers devastated by floods and cyclones are not provided relief, there would be a mass movement against the government.

Lokesh claimed that in the kharif season alone, swathes of fields stretching up to 50 lakh acres incurred Rs 10,000 crore losses.