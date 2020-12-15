Pic Talk: Gorgeous Samantha Akkineni

Top actress Samantha Akkineni is shooting for her first-ever talk show ‘Sam Jam’ for Aha. She completed the shoot of a dozen episodes in a special set erected in Annapurna Studios. The actress posted some gorgeous pictures in a blue outfit from her recent photo shoot. Samantha looked beautiful, hot and gorgeous in the clicks. The pictures are taken before the actress joined the recent episode of Sam Jam. The actress also commenced the shoot of her next film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal from today. Vijay Sethupathi is the lead actor and Vignesh Shivan is the director.

