Pawan direct action to pressurise Jagan on farmers issues

For several weeks, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has been demanding fair compensation to the farmers who suffered heavy losses in the Nivar cyclone. He even visited several affected areas and interacted with the farmers there. But, there has been no action from the side of the Jaganmohan Reddy Government.

Now, Pawan is launching direct action. He has decided to take part himself in the state wide protest programme. As part of this, the Jana Sena leaders would submit memoranda to all the District Collectors in the State. Senani would also personally submit this memorandum in one district on December 28.

Senani discussed various issues at the party political affairs committee meeting. Once again, the Jana Sena decided that it should take up more protest programmes to bring pressure on the YCP Government. Pawan was insisting on payment of not less than Rs. 10,000 assistance for the affected farmers in the cyclone. Also, Rs. 30,000 compensation per acre should be paid for damaged crops.