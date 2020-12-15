Uppena girl signs one more interesting project

Tulu girl Krithi Shetty is making her acting debut with Uppena which also marks the debut of Vaishnav Tej. The film’s release got delayed but the songs are smashing hits. Krithi Shetty turned a signing spree and signed back to back films even before the release of her debut film. She is paired up beside Nani in Shyam Singha Roy which will roll this month. Krithi Shetty is also the leading lady in Sudheer Babu’s upcoming movie.

The latest reports say that Krithi Shetty signed one more interesting project. She is the leading lady in Gopichand’s upcoming movie that will be directed by Teja. The film is titled Alivelu Venkataramana and is said to be a romantic drama. Impressed with the narration, Krithi Shetty signed the project. People Media Factory will produce Alivelu Venkataramana. Krithi Shetty is the only actress who turned quite popular in the recent times and bagged back to back films even before her debut film released.

There are speculations that she is considered for Suriya’s upcoming movie. Krithi Shetty is high on demand and is a signing spree currently.