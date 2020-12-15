Samantha commences the shoot of her next film

Samantha Akkineni is away from work after the outbreak of coronavirus. Despite of several speculations, Samantha never commenced the shoot of her next film. She has been hosting a celebrity talkshow ‘Sam Jam’ for Aha and the actress shot for the show without breaks. For the first time after the pandemic break, Samantha returned back to work. She started shooting for her upcoming Tamil movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and Nayanthara are the lead actors in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Vignesh Shivan is the director and the movie unit reached Hyderabad recently. A long schedule is planned in Ramoji Film City that commenced today. Anirudh is composing the music and Nayanthara will join the sets at a later date as she is busy with Annaathhe starring Rajinikanth.