Jagan Govt trying to arrest me illegally: Ex Intelligence Chief

All the oppressed and depressed rivals and officials in Andhra Pradesh are finally doing one thing in common. They are writing open letters seeking support from their respective associates and associations. We have seen how State Election Commission N Ramesh Kumar wrote letters to the Centre for saving him from the AP Government’s suppression.

Now, even Ex Intelligence Chief AB Venkateswara Rao has written a letter to the All India IPS Officers’ Association. He has expressed his fear that the Jagan Reddy Government is targetting to get him arrested by unlawful means. What more, plans are there to implicate in a criminal case.

It may be recalled that on February 2, 2020, the DGP had given a memo to AB saying some irregularities in the purchase of devices for the intelligence wing. Subsequently, on February 8, 2020, AB Venkateswara Rao was suspended.

In his letter, AB told the IPS Association that prior to this, there were no allegations or cases against him. However, a conspiracy was going on to get him arrested in a manner that he would be put in jail for two days. Then, citing these reasons, the Government was planning to suspend him from the service.

AB Venkateswara asked the IPS Association to rescue him from the Jagan regime’s harassment and take up his issue to prevent further persecution.